United States | The US Treasury Secretary is traveling to China this week

of the United States the Treasury minister Janet Yellen will visit China this week, says the US Treasury.

This is the second US ministerial-level visit to China after the two countries tightened their ties at the beginning of the year. Foreign minister Antony Blinken visited China in June.

During the visit, which will last from Thursday to Sunday, Yellen is expected to discuss relations and concerns between the two countries with Chinese officials.

According to a senior official of the Ministry of Finance interviewed by news agency AFP, the United States does not expect a significant breakthrough in relations from the visit, but seeks to build longer-term communication channels with China.

The bilateral relationship of the world’s largest economies has been strained by, among other things, the Chinese spy ball that has been in US airspace since the beginning of the year, the strained relations between China and Taiwan, and China’s relations with Russia, which is at war in Ukraine.