United States | The US Supreme Court released its ethics code in the aftermath of the bribery allegations

of the United States The Supreme Court announced its code of ethics on Monday following a series of scandals affecting the court. Two conservative Supreme Court justices have been accused of accepting lavish gifts and luxury vacations.

Members of the Supreme Court are the only federal judges in the United States who are not subject to ethics scrutiny. Senate Democrats have urged them to adopt the ethics guidelines.

All nine judges signed the ethical guidelines. Among other things, the rules require that judges defend the integrity and independence of the judiciary and avoid improprieties in all their activities.