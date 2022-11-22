United States | The US Supreme Court does not block the release of Trump’s tax records

Former US President Donald Trump had asked the Supreme Court to block the release of his tax records to a House committee. The Supreme Court rejected Trump’s claim.

of the United States the supreme court on tuesday accepted the former president of the country Donald Trump’s to the committee of the House of Representatives on the release of tax information, reports news agency Reuters.

It is a defeat for Trump, who has accused the Democratic-led committee’s request of being politically motivated.

The judges rejected Trump’s application at the end of October to prevent the release of tax information. A lower court had previously approved a House committee’s request to release tax information.

The highest presiding judge John Roberts in early November, temporarily blocked access to Trump’s tax records by a committee of the lower house of Congress.

The House of Representatives committee investigating Trump’s actions has been trying to get hold of the former president’s tax information since 2019.

The committee was about to receive the tax information at the beginning of the month, when the appeals court based in the capital, Washington DC, refused to reconsider its decision in the case.

Tax information handover to the committee was now stretched over the mid-term elections.

It has previously been estimated that a shift in the balance of power in the House of Representatives in favor of the Republicans could lead to the House of Representatives withdrawing the committee’s request to see Trump’s tax records.

The Republicans managed to get a majority in the House of Representatives in the midterm elections.