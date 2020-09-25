United States The US State Department admits to lying about a Finnish journalist: Jessikka Aro’s award canceled due to her Trump criticism

Earlier, the ministry even claimed to Congress that the award had not been canceled due to Aron’s Twitter posts.

Finnish journalist Jessikka Aro the promised award was withdrawn in the United States after the State Department had noticed his U.S. president Donald Trumpia criticize their posts on the messaging service Twitter.

The matter seemed obvious for a long time, but the matter was only acknowledged on Friday in a report on the U.S. State Department’s internal investigation, AFP news agency said.

Foreign minister Mike Pompeo had already agreed to reward Aro for this courage at a celebration in connection with International Women’s Day in March 2019. The grounds for the award were also sent to the US Embassy in Helsinki, and included Aro’s work in investigating Russian disinformation campaigns. Aro has also written a book on the subject Putin’s trolls.

During a routine inspection, the State Department discovered Aron Trump’s critical messages and decided to cancel the reward, an internal report says. The report estimates that the cancellation was not illegal because the ministry has complete freedom to decide on the award.

Instead, the report accuses the State Department of lying to both the media and Congress. The ministry wrongly argued that the posts posted on Twitter were not a reason for canceling the award, but that it was an “unfortunate mistake” due to a “data outage between the ministry and the U.S. Embassy in Helsinki”.

Information the real reason for canceling the award was also an example On NBC as early as June, based on congressional documents and anonymous sources from the State Department.

According to the channel, then director of the Internal Audit Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Steve Linick began to investigate the practice of blacklisting just after the Aro case. Around the same time, Linick also began investigating Pompeo’s allegation abuse of office.

In May, Foreign Minister Pompeo fired Linick. It did not prevent the Aro award from being announced in a new report.

Democratic Party representative senator Robert Menendez notes that the State Department owes Aro an apology.

“The foreign minister should have respected a brave journalist who was willing to oppose Kremlin propaganda,” he says.