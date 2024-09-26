United States | The US senator was the target of a hoax call – the person pretended to be the ex-foreign minister of Ukraine

United States|Senator Benjamin Cardin’s suspicions were raised when the scammer started asking politically charged questions.

of the United States member of the senate by Benjamin Card was the target of a hoax call.

Cardin, who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, got of The New York Times (NOW) by a week ago on Thursday an email whose sender appeared to be the former foreign minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba. Vale-Kuleba invited the senator to a video call, which was also decided to be arranged.

The person who played Kuleba in the video call looked and sounded exactly like the former foreign minister of Ukraine. However, Cardini’s suspicions were raised when the person started asking him “politically charged” questions about the upcoming presidential elections in the United States.

The impostor also asked Cardin’s opinion on sensitive foreign policy issues on the surface, such as whether Ukraine should be allowed to strike Russian soil with long-range missiles. The senator ended the call and reported the matter to the US State Department, which later confirmed that it was the person impersonating Kuleba.

NYT got hold of an email sent by the security authorities of the Senate, which did not say who the senator who was the target of the hoax call was. However, the newspaper received confirmation from two Senate sources that it was Cardin.

Cardin also confirmed the matter himself on Wednesday, saying that someone had attempted to chat with him posing as a “known person”.

Charlatan probably used deepfake technology in the video call, where artificial intelligence can be used to pretend to be another person with a realistic look and sound. Similar prank calls and videos have also been made about, for example, the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky presenting.

In 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland Elina Valtonen (cook) had to a victim of Russian pranksters. Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexei Stolyarov made a video call to Valtonen and introduced representatives of African countries. They later uploaded the video to Youtube.