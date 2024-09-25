United States | The US sells anti-aircraft missiles to Egypt despite human rights concerns

United States|The value of the missile deal is 740 million dollars.

of the United States the State Department informed Congress that it had authorized the sale of 720 anti-aircraft missiles to Egypt. The value of the deal is 740 million dollars.

Egypt has become an even closer partner to the United States because of the war in Gaza, even though the country has problems with human rights.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs justified the trade by saying that it “improves the security situation of a friendly state”.

When the president Joe Biden took office, he promised a tough line on Egypt’s human rights issues. Yet the US has continued to trade arms with Egypt.

With international criticism, Egypt has pardoned hundreds of political prisoners in the last couple of years. However, according to human rights organizations, three times as many dissidents have been arrested in the country at the same time.