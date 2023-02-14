United States | The US Secretary of State criticizes Israel’s settlement policy

Antony Blinken put down exceptionally direct words about the actions of the new Israeli government.

of the United States foreign minister Antony Blinken criticized Israel’s decision to legalize nine settlements in the occupied West Bank. Blinken said he found the decision highly problematic and warned that Israel’s actions would increase tensions with the Palestinians.

“Like previous administrations, Democrat and Republican, we strongly oppose such unilateral actions that increase tensions and jeopardize opportunities to negotiate a two-state solution,” Blinken said in a statement.

Israel announced on Sunday that it plans to legalize nine settlements and build 10,000 new homes for settlers. Settlements established in Palestinian territories are illegal according to international law.

Criticism, although diplomatically worded, was exceptional in that it was issued directly in the name of the Foreign Secretary and not his spokesman. Israel’s new policies came just moments after Blinken visited the region and specifically warned against settlement activity.

“Anything that takes us away from the vision of two states for two peoples is harmful in the long term to Israel’s security, to its identity as a Jewish and democratic state,” Blinken said on Monday.

According to Blinken, the action endangers the security, freedom, wealth and dignity of both Israelis and Palestinians.

The US Secretary of State has previously stated the President Joe Biden the prime minister evaluating the administration Benjamin Netanyahu the new hard-line right-wing government by its actions, not by the people involved.