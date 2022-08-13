Saturday, August 13, 2022
United States | The US House of Representatives approved Biden’s historic climate and health package

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 13, 2022
in World Europe
The package aims to significantly reduce greenhouse emissions.

of the United States the House of Representatives is approved by the President Joe Biden driven by the historical climate and health package. 220 representatives voted for the approval of the package and 207 opposed it. In addition, a news channel CNN’s four Republican representatives abstained from voting.

Soon after the vote, Biden praised the approval of the package. The package includes, among other things, investments of 370 billion dollars, which are intended to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 40 percent by 2030.

Biden is expected to sign the bill into law next week.

Climate- and the health care package previously faced major difficulties in the Senate when West Virginia Democratic Sen Joe Manchin didn’t intend to vote for the package at first. Finally, the Democratic leader of the Senate Chuck Schumer managed to persuade Manchin to vote for the package. Thus the voting result was 50–50, when the package was approved by the vice president Horrible Harris with voice.

After the Senate’s vote, the package was still considered by the House of Representatives. Its approval was a clear victory for President Biden just three months before the midterm elections in November. The Democrats are predicted to lose their positions in Congress with the midterm elections, when Biden’s chances to implement legislative initiatives will be significantly more difficult.

