United States | The US federal government sued Idaho over its strict abortion law

On Tuesday, the federal government sued the state of Idaho over a state law it enacted, which the Justice Department says amounts to a "near-total ban on abortion."

According to the federal government, doctors who perform abortions should not be charged or punished either. The suit says Idaho’s law violates federal law.

“The Ministry of Justice’s position is clear,” the federal prosecutor Merrick Garland said at a press conference in Washington on Tuesday, according to the news agency Reuters.

“If a patient comes to the emergency room and has an ailment that endangers his life or health, the hospital must offer treatment to correct his condition.”

According to Garland, this also includes abortion if it is a necessary form of treatment.

In June, the Supreme Court overturned the broad right to abortion, when the country's abortion policy, which has guided the country's abortion policy since 1973, Roe v. Wade -decision went awry in court proceedings. The decision means that each state will be able to decide its own abortion laws.

At least 13 states had already passed so-called trigger laws before the Supreme Court’s decision, which could ban abortions almost completely. Idaho is one of those states.