Wednesday, August 3, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

United States | The US federal government sued Idaho over its strict abortion law

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 2, 2022
in World Europe
0

In June, the US Supreme Court overturned a broad abortion right. States now decide their own abortion laws.

of the United States On Tuesday, the federal government sued the state of Idaho over a state law it enacted, which the Justice Department says amounts to a “near-total ban on abortion.”

According to the federal government, doctors who perform abortions should not be charged or punished either. The suit says Idaho’s law violates federal law.

“The Ministry of Justice’s position is clear,” the federal prosecutor Merrick Garland said at a press conference in Washington on Tuesday, according to the news agency Reuters.

“If a patient comes to the emergency room and has an ailment that endangers his life or health, the hospital must offer treatment to correct his condition.”

According to Garland, this also includes abortion if it is a necessary form of treatment.

of the United States In June, the Supreme Court overturned the broad right to abortion, when the country’s abortion policy, which has guided the country’s abortion policy since 1973, Roe v. Wade -decision went awry in court proceedings. The decision means that each state will be able to decide its own abortion laws.

See also  Should the Netherlands also campaign that every body is a beach body?

At least 13 states had already passed so-called trigger laws before the Supreme Court’s decision, which could ban abortions almost completely. Idaho is one of those states.

#United #States #federal #government #sued #Idaho #strict #abortion #law

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Life is Strange: True Colors sets a release date for the prequel in book form that will expand its history

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.