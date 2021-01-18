United States The US Congress was isolated due to a small fire, there is no security threat

U.S. media reporters said police had previously sent an email saying no building in the congressional area was inaccessible due to a security threat.

The United States the capital’s congress house in washington and other buildings in the area were briefly isolated due to a small fire, the news agency Reuters reports.

A U.S. secret service says on Twitter that the fire has been put out and there is no security threat. Congress and surrounding buildings were isolated as a precaution.

Reporters from several U.S. media reported earlier on Twitter that the Capitol police had sent an email saying no building in the area was inaccessible due to a security threat. There is also no way out of the buildings.

“If you’re outside, seek shelter,” police wrote in the email.

NBC channel provider Julie Tsirkin wrote on Twitter, citing authority sources, that the security threat would have been a fire in a homeless camp.

A Fox journalist inside the Congress House Edward Lawrence posted a video from inside the convention hall.

“The National Guard ordered the move. I see a lot of Capitol police running, ”Lawrence says on Twitter.

Trumpin supporters attacked the House of Congress as an Epiphany, demanding a future president Joe Biden annulment of the election victory. A total of five people were killed in the attack.

Security measures in Washington and other state capitals have been tightened over Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.

In Washington, unrest has been prepared for, among other things, by sending 25,000 National Guard soldiers to the scene.