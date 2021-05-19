United States The United States is relinquishing sanctions on Nord Stream 2, Germany praised the solution

Biden shook hands with Germany, although he has been critical of the gas pipeline project.

United States waives sanctions against the company building the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. The issue was covered by several media outlets and was confirmed by the German Foreign Minister, according to the Financial Times, among others Heiko Maas.

According to Maasi, Nord Stream 2 AG and its CEO Matthias Warnigiin sanctions against the President will be lifted Joe Biden decision. Warnig is considered the president of Russia Vladimir Putin as a close ally.

Russian ships participating in the gas pipeline installation, on the other hand, will continue to be subject to sanctions.

From Russia The gas pipeline to Germany through the Baltic Sea has been in the teeth of the United States for a long time. The United States believes the project will increase Europe’s dependence on Russian energy and weaken Ukraine’s position when gas no longer passes through Ukraine. The United States imposed sanctions on Nord Stream Donald Trumpin during the presidency, and Biden has also been critical of the project.

Germany has been working to get rid of sanctions, as Nord Stream is an important project for it. Foreign Minister Maas said Biden’s decision showed that the United States would take action against Germany.

“It shows that Germany is an important partner for the United States that it can rely on in the future,” Maas said.

According to the Secretary of State, Nord Stream 2 is the only issue on which the United States and Germany have had significant disagreements.

In the United States, Biden’s solution has received criticism from Republicans who see it playing into the Putin regime’s bag.