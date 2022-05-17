Tuesday, May 17, 2022
United States The United States is easing travel restrictions on Cuba imposed by the Trump administration

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 17, 2022
in World Europe
Restrictions on migrants’ remittances to Cuba will also be relaxed.

United States announces that it will lighten the former president Donald Trumpin restrictions imposed by the administration on travel to Cuba. In addition, restrictions on migrant remittances to Cuba will be relaxed.

Under current restrictions, Cuba is only allowed to send a thousand dollars to its family during each quarter. In the future, remittances will also be allowed to non-family members.

According to the U.S. State Department, the goal is to help Cubans create a future free from oppression and economic suffering.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguezin according to him, easing the restrictions is a small step in the right direction.

