According to the researcher, the United States has been involved in elections in at least 81 countries since World War II. Hillary Clinton, who played Trump as Russia’s puppet, was disappointed that the United States did not play a more influential role in the 2006 Palestinian elections.

Last in February, a former U.S. Secretary of State and a former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton stated in a Twitter message that the president Donald Trump again seeks to steal the presidential election with the help of Russia. Just as Clinton thought it happened back in 2016.

.