Friday, August 5, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

United States | The United States declared monkeypox a national health threat

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 4, 2022
in World Europe
0

At least 6,600 monkeypox cases have been identified in the United States.

United States declared monkeypox as a national health threat on Thursday, reports the news channel, among other things NBC.

The declaration facilitates the introduction of emergency funding and gives health authorities the opportunity to collect more information about cases and vaccinations. In addition, it speeds up the distribution of vaccines.

According to NBC, there have been at least 6,600 cases of monkeypox in the country. A quarter of the cases have been found in New York City, where a state of emergency was already declared last week.

The World Health Organization WHO under the UN declared monkeypox as a global health threat in July.

#United #States #United #States #declared #monkeypox #national #health #threat

See also  Technology It will be almost 20 years since the invention of the miracle substance, but a revolution is just coming: How graphene will change our lives in the next few years
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Austin Palao finally asks Flavia Laos to be his girlfriend in Bali after 8 months of outings

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.