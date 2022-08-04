United States | The United States declared monkeypox a national health threat

At least 6,600 monkeypox cases have been identified in the United States.

United States declared monkeypox as a national health threat on Thursday, reports the news channel, among other things NBC.

The declaration facilitates the introduction of emergency funding and gives health authorities the opportunity to collect more information about cases and vaccinations. In addition, it speeds up the distribution of vaccines.

According to NBC, there have been at least 6,600 cases of monkeypox in the country. A quarter of the cases have been found in New York City, where a state of emergency was already declared last week.

The World Health Organization WHO under the UN declared monkeypox as a global health threat in July.