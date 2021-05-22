United States The United States considered a nuclear strike on China because of Taiwan in 1958, according to leaked documents

Stateside planned nuclear strikes on mainland China in 1958 to protect Taiwan from communist invasion, is revealed in an online classified document. The data was released by a former military analyst Daniel Ellsberg, which in 1971 revealed the bombing of the Vietnam War by the United States secretly to Cambodia and Laos.

He was the first to report on the documents The New York Times.

According to the information, the planners of the US armed forces assumed that the Soviet Union would help China and counterattack with a nuclear weapon. However, this was considered worthy of protection for Taiwan.

90-year-old Ellsberg published an online classified section of the document, some of which has been public since 1975. Ellsberg told the New York Times that he had copied the secret document in the early 1970s.