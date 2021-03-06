United States The United States arrested nearly 100,000 migrants at the Mexican border in February

There are more and more children without parents or legal guardians among those who have tried to cross the border. In February, Biden ordered that the children be protected from deportation.

The United States Border authorities have arrested nearly 100,000 migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border in February, according to preliminary figures from Reuters.

Last month’s figure is not only the highest since mid-2019 but also the highest February reading since 2006. In January, 78,000 people were arrested at the border. The official figures for February are due to be released next week.

Figures show the number of immigrants is growing at the U.S. southwest border when the president Joe Biden has sought to dismantle its predecessor Donald Trumpin decisions restricting immigration.

February was Biden’s first full month in the presidency.

On the border more children have arrived without parents or legal guardians, forcing the US authorities to look for housing options and take steps to speed up their release.

Last Wednesday alone, more than 4,500 migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border were apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol personnel. According to Reuters, the reading predicts that illegal immigration and their businesses may continue to grow in March.

Republicans have criticized Biden for Trump’s deregulation of a strict immigration policy, saying it will lead to an increase in illegal immigration.

Republican President of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy sent a letter to Biden on Friday asking for a meeting to discuss his border concerns.

“We need to acknowledge the border crisis, create a plan and restrain people from Mexico and Central America so that they do not embark on a dangerous journey towards our southern border,” McCarthy wrote.

Immigrants attempts to cross the border illegally increased during Trump’s presidency last year. By Trump’s order, U.S. authorities had the power to expel migrants apprehended from the border quickly.

The decision was justified on public health grounds and by a coronavirus pandemic. In some cases, people returned to try again across the border.

In February, Biden ruled that the law does not apply to children on the move alone, but that children are protected from deportation.