There is a crib in the White House of President Joe Biden. In the family residence upstairs, one has been prepared for the youngest grandsonn the President, Beau Biden Jr. He was born last year to Hunter Biden, the brother of Beau Biden, who died of brain cancer in 2015 when he was 45 years old.

The mention of the crib appeared in an interview of the president with the magazine People, in which he said that the Senate should judge the former president Donald trump because the House of Representatives subjected him to impeachment due to the assault on the Capitol, in which five people died.

“If not, it is a mockery of the system ‘‘Biden said in his first White House interview since his inauguration on January 20.

Biden doubts enough Republicans – at least 17 needed – join the democrats to find Trump guilty of inciting his followers to storm the Capitol on January 6 in an attempt to prevent the certification of the Democrat’s electoral victory.

Biden, himself a former senator, has not said whether the Senate should convict Trump, but said in the interview that “I have no aspirations for revenge.”

“My task is to try to heal the country and move forward, because I think we have so many opportunities as a country, ” he said in early interview fragments on Wednesday.

He reiterated his promise that no member of his family will work in his government.

“We will handle this like the government of (Barack) Obama and Biden,” he said. No one from our family or our extended family participate in any government or foreign policy activity. Additionally, no one has an office in this house. ”

Biden made that promise during the 2020 presidential campaign, when Trump and other Republicans were trying to introduce Hunter Biden’s overseas business as an electoral issue. He tried to differentiate himself from Trump, whose daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner were high-level advisers to his administration.

Biden was a senator from the state of Delaware for 36 years. Obama, Senator from Illinois and Biden they were elected president and vice president, respectively, in 2008.

Biden recounted in the interview an anecdote of when he rejected the advice of an accountant, who had told him that he could charge the Senate for part of the gasoline he spent on the family car.

Biden said his response to the counter was: “This is how I see it: the free throw line is 15 feet from the basket. Never let me get closer than 17 feet because it’s about people’s trust. ”

“And we must rebuild that trust in the government,” said Jill Biden, who joined her husband in the interview for the February 15 issue, which will hit newsstands on Friday, days before the start of the trial of Trump in the Senate.

Source: AP

