United States The U.S. State Department is urging Americans in Ukraine to leave the country immediately

President Biden also urged the Americans to leave Ukraine. According to him, the situation in the region can change quickly.

The United States the State Department urges Americans in Ukraine to leave the country immediately. Updated on Thursday travel bulletin the tone is somewhat stricter than before. Even days earlier, Americans in Ukraine were urged to consider leaving the country.

The travel bulletin underlines that the United States will not be able to evacuate Americans if Russia invades Ukraine.

“Military action can begin at any moment and without warning,” the release said.

In addition, hostilities would seriously affect the ability of the U.S. Embassy to provide consular services and thus, for example, help Americans leave Ukraine.

President of the United States Joe Biden also urged Americans to leave Ukraine on Thursday.

News channel NBC News in an interview recorded on Thursday, the president stresses that Ukraine is not dealing with a terrorist organization, but with one of the largest armed forces in the world.

“It’s a very different situation and things can go crazy quickly,” Biden described the situation in the area.

Biden has expressed in the past that he thinks it would be good for the Americans to leave Ukraine.

For example, on Monday, Biden said in Washington the German Chancellor Olaf Scholzin that it would be wise for Americans to leave the country. The president stressed that he was referring in his comment to the US, not the US diplomats.

“I wouldn’t want to see them face a crossfire if they (Russia) really attacked,” Biden said in a statement released at the White House press conference. Protocol by.

Biden was interviewed by NBC on Thursday Lester Holt asked in what situation would the president be prepared to send troops to rescue fleeing Americans. However, according to Biden, such a situation does not exist.

“It’s a world war if Americans and Russia start shooting at each other,” Biden stressed.

“We are in a very different world than we have ever been,” the president added.

If Russia ended up invading Ukraine, Biden would hope for his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin be “smart enough” not to do anything that could negatively impact U.S. citizens.

The United States a representative of the Ministry of Defense John Kirby stressed on Wednesday that now is not the time to travel to Ukraine, let alone stay in Ukraine, according to the Ministry of Defense.

Kirby was asked at a news conference why Americans in Ukraine should leave the country if there is no clear picture of Russia’s intentions.

“We don’t say they are easy decisions, we understand that,” Kirby stressed in his response to the press conference. Protocol by.

According to the US Department of Defense, Russia will continue to send troops to the Ukrainian border and to Belarus. On Wednesday, the ministry said troops were deployed again in the previous day.

However, at a news conference on Wednesday, Kirby refused to give U.S. journalists a fresh estimate of the number of Russian troops. An earlier estimate, made several weeks ago, is that the number of Russian troops is over 100,000.

A large-scale joint military exercise between Russia and Belarus began on Thursday in Belarus, a country bordering both Russia and Ukraine. The U.S. Department of Defense said on Wednesday it was closely monitoring the exercise.

Britain said on Wednesday it had put more troops on standby due to the crisis in Ukraine.

The 1,000 troops on standby this week could leave for Eastern Europe if a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine leads to a refugee crisis. The news agency AFP and the British newspaper have reported on the matter Guardian.

According to the Guardian, British authorities have warned of the threat of a humanitarian catastrophe if Russia decides to attack Ukraine.

The United States, for its part, has warned that as many as 1 to 5 million people may have to leave their homes. Refugees would most likely seek to Poland, Ukraine’s western neighbor.

Western countries have recently warned Russia of preparing to invade Ukraine, while Russia has denied intentions to invade.