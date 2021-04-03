United States The U.S. line on Israel is changing – the Secretary of State hopes for equal treatment of Palestinians

However, the Biden administration does not intend to reverse Trump’s best-known actions in relation to Israel.

The United States foreign minister Antony Blinken on Friday called on Israel to ensure that Palestinians are treated equally with Israelis. Blinken and Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi discussed the matter by telephone.

“Blinken stressed the administration’s belief that Israelis and Palestinians should be able to enjoy equal freedom, security, prosperity and democracy,” a Foreign Ministry spokesman said. Ned Price said.

The U.S. line on Israel has seen a change since the president Joe Biden stepped into power. His predecessor Donald Trump supported Israel and its right-wing prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu almost definitely, but Biden has made it clear that while he has said he supports Israel, Netanyahu cannot expect similar support from him.

In recent days, the United States has expressed, among other things, the fact that Israel is ruling the West Bank as an occupation. The Foreign Ministry has also called on Israel to end the unilateral establishment of new settlements in the Palestinian territories, as it will hamper negotiations to resolve the conflict on a two-state model.

Forerunner of Foreign Minister Blinken Mike Pompeo deviated from the long line of the United States by saying that he did not consider it illegal for Israeli construction work on the lands it took control of in 1967. He also visited a settlement in the West Bank last year.

However, Blinken has made it clear that the new administration does not intend to reverse some of Trump’s best-known actions, such as recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.