United States The U.S. giant chain will stop selling Pokemon cards to protect its customers

Pokemon trading cards have grown in popularity during a pandemic.

American retail chain Target announced on Friday that it will temporarily stop selling Pokemon trading cards, according to news agency AFP.

According to the chain, the reason for the suspension of card sales is that the increased popularity of cards is a threat to the chain’s customers and staff.

The background is likely to be a robbery in Wisconsin on Friday a week ago where four men attacked a 35-year-old customer in a Target parking lot, taking the collectible cards he bought.

According to AFP, the situation ended when the abducted customer pulled out his own gun. However, no shots were fired in the incident.

“The safety of our customers and staff is paramount,” Target says in a statement.

According to AFP, Target did not directly refer in its press release to the robbery in Wisconsin.

Target In a press release, it said it will stop trading MLB, NFL and NBA sports trading cards in addition to Pokemon trading cards.

Abbreviations refer to U.S. sports series.

There has been a noticeable increase in the popularity of Pokemon trading cards during a coronavirus pandemic.

Target is the second largest retail chain in the United States after Walmart. It has a total of about 1,800 stores in the United States.

Broadcasting company According to the BBC the popularity of the cards has also been reflected in Walmart sales, but the discount department store chain is not yet planning to restrict sales.

Already in April, Target limited sales of trading cards to one package per customer per day.

However, the company says the cards are still available from its online store.

Individual The monetary value of Pokemon trading cards can rise to wild amounts over time.

For example, a trading card for a Pokemon called Chardizard was sold for $ 400,000 in March, or about € 330,000, the BBC reports.

AFP, for its part, reports a collection package from 1999, which rose to $ 666,000, or about € 550,000, at auction in February.