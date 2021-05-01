United States The U.S. Department of Defense is canceling border wall projects that Trump ordered it to fund

Billions of dollars in funding from the U.S. Department of Defense were directed to the construction of the wall.

Stateside the ministry said on Friday it was canceling projects to build a wall on the country’s border with mexico.

The ministry is suspending wall-building projects by the country’s previous president Donald Trump ordered it to finance military activities and procurement. Billions of dollars in Department of Defense funding were directed to Trump’s order to build the wall.

The current president of the United States Joe Biden announced the suspension of wall construction after taking office in January.

News channel CNN’s according to the U.S.-Mexico border, a total of more than 550 kilometers of walls have been built in sections of varying dimensions since 2019.

However, some of the new fences have been erected to replace or reinforce old structures.

Trump raised the construction of the border wall as one of his goals in his first presidential campaign. The aim was, among other things, to stop migration to the United States.

Trump said he was demanding Mexico pay for fencing. However, Mexico did not bow to this.

Funding for the wall was also knocked out in Congress after Democrats won a majority in the lower house in the 2018 election. However, Trump got the money on the wall by declaring a state of emergency in 2019 and using it to interfere with funding from the Department of Defense, among other things.

The United States and Mexico share a common land border of about 3,145 kilometers. In total, there were various fence structures on the border for about a thousand kilometers before the start of Trump’s presidency in 2017, says the British Broadcasting Corporation, among others. BBC.