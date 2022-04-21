Friday, April 22, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

United States The U.S. Congress building was momentarily evacuated due to a false alarm

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 21, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused the U.S. Civil Aviation Authority (FAA) of blatant negligence.

The United States The Congress House and nearby government buildings on Washington’s Capitol Hill were momentarily evacuated in Washington the night before Thursday, Finnish time.

Police reported a possible threat from the aircraft, but in the end it was a false alarm. The plane was carrying parachutists who took part in a program number at a baseball game.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi accused the U.S. Civil Aviation Authority (FAA) of blatant negligence and unnecessary panic. Pelos said the FAA did not report any planned overflight to Capitol police, which was unforgivable.

Both the House of Representatives and the Senate Halls are located in the Congress House. Neither was present during the evacuation.

#United #States #Congress #building #momentarily #evacuated #due #false #alarm

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Sports programming for this Thursday, April 21

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.