United States The U.S. Congress building was momentarily evacuated due to a false alarm

The United States The Congress House and nearby government buildings on Washington’s Capitol Hill were momentarily evacuated in Washington the night before Thursday, Finnish time.

Police reported a possible threat from the aircraft, but in the end it was a false alarm. The plane was carrying parachutists who took part in a program number at a baseball game.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi accused the U.S. Civil Aviation Authority (FAA) of blatant negligence and unnecessary panic. Pelos said the FAA did not report any planned overflight to Capitol police, which was unforgivable.

Both the House of Representatives and the Senate Halls are located in the Congress House. Neither was present during the evacuation.