United States | The twin babies were kidnapped while their mother picked up a pizza order

Five-month-old twins disappeared on Monday in the state of Ohio in the United States while their mother picked up a pizza order. Both children were later found alive.

CNN’s by Kason and Kyair The mother, who works as a food courier for the twins, left the babies in her car to pick up a takeout order, which she would have then delivered to her customer. When the mother of the babies Wilhelmina Thomas came back from the restaurant, the Honda car had disappeared with the children.

Employees of the restaurant told police that a homeless woman left the restaurant shortly after the twins’ mother entered. The same woman was later recorded on the gas station’s surveillance camera when she asked the gas station employee for money.

About children was reported missing on Tuesday night and the local police immediately began searching for them. Another of the babies was found abandoned early Tuesday morning at Dayton International Airport, but the Kason boy remained missing.

According to CNN, the suspect in the case is a 24-year-old woman who was arrested on Thursday afternoon in Indiana with the help of tips from citizens. However, Kason was not with the suspected kidnapper.

Later on Thursday, Kason was found in a stolen car wearing the same clothes he was wearing when he disappeared on Monday.

The Indianapolis Police Department posted a photo on Twitter of the baby in the arms of the officer who rescued him. In their update, the police are thanking locals for tips that helped them locate the missing baby.

CNN’s According to reports, a woman suspected of kidnapping is facing federal charges for crossing the Ohio-Indiana border in a stolen car with another baby in tow.

Police do not believe there is a connection between the twins and the suspect or their families.