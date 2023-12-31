Sunday, December 31, 2023
United States | The TV face accuses the producer of the American Idol show of sexual violence, the accused denies

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 31, 2023
in World Europe
United States | The TV face accuses the producer of the American Idol show of sexual violence, the accused denies

Paula Abdul has sued Nigel Lythgoe and the production companies responsible for his entertainment programs.

American TV face Paula Abdul61, blames the producer Nigel Lythgoe, 74, for sexual violence. Abdul alleges Lythgoe sexually assaulted her several times while Abdul was acting American Idol – and So You Think You Can Dance -as a judge of entertainment shows.

On Friday, Abdul sued not only Lythgoe but also the production companies American Idol Productions, Dance Nation Productions, 19 Entertainment and Fremantlemedia North America.

They talk about it, among other things The Variety and Rolling Stone.

Lythgoe denied Abdul's claims in a statement and said he was shocked by them.

“I heard about these claims in the press and I want to make it clear that they are not true and they deeply offend me and all my values,” Lythgoe said, among other things, on the BBC by.

“I vow to fight this repugnant slander with all my might.”

As a singer and Abdul, who rose to stardom as a dancer-choreographer at the end of the 1980s, has created a career in TV entertainment in the 2000s. He has been a regular judge of competitive reality TV shows.

In his accusation, Abdul claims, among other things, that Lythgoe attacked him in the elevator American Idol during the early years of the series. According to Abdul, Lythgoe pushed her against the wall, touched her breasts and genitals and stuck his tongue down her throat. Abdul says he tried to push the man away and ran to his room as soon as the elevator door opened.

Abdul chose not to speak about it at the time, fearing Lythgoe's potential retaliation and power to remove him from the show's judging panel.

One the incident Abdul claims happened years later around the time he was doing a dance show So You Think You Can Dance. Abdul says Lythgoe invited him to his house for dinner. He accepted the invitation because he thought it was a professional meeting. Instead, Lythgoe threw himself on top of Abdul, who was sitting on the sofa, trying to kiss him while praising what a great “power couple” they would make.

According to the lawsuit, Abdul pushed the man away again and fled the scene.

British Nigel Lythgoe is a former dancer-choreographer known for producing and directing several successful television entertainment shows. Picture: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Lythgoeta is also accused in the lawsuit of verbal harassment and bullying. It alleges that Abdul was discriminated against and paid American Idol of judging less than for male judges. In addition, the lawsuit alleges that the program was edited in a misleading manner in such a way that Abdul was made to appear incompetent.

Abdul also claims to have seen Lythgoe sexually assault one of his assistants in 2015.

British Lythgoe is a former dancer-choreographer known for producing and directing several successful television entertainment programs and So You Think You Can Dance –as a judge for the program.

The suit according to Abdul has kept quiet about the sexual violence and harassment he experienced because he was afraid of revenge from Lythgoe, who was in a position of power.

“Lythgoe is one of the most famous producers of TV competition shows, which could have easily cut short his career as a TV personality,” the suit says.

Abdul also feared that “the entertainment industry would ostracize and blackmail him because the industry used to protect powerful men and silence survivors of sexual violence and harassment.”

