Donald Trump Jr, son of former US President Donald Trump – who together with him faces a civil trial for financial fraud – testified this Wednesday, November 1, in a Manhattan court, in which he presented himself as not familiar with accounting calculations.

Donald Trump Jr.., the first of the sons of the Republican billionaire to testify in his civil trial in New York for a vast financial fraud, assured this November 1 before a court in Manhattan (New York) that he had not manipulated the financial documents that are in the center of the accusation.

The appearance of the eldest son of the former US president inaugurated a long deployment of the family clan that will continue with Eric Trumpfollowed by his own Donald Trump and Ivanka Trumpwho, however, have filed an appeal not to testify.

Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization, Donald Trump Jr, 45, as well as his father and younger brother Eric, are accused by New York State Attorney General Letitia James, having inflated the group’s assets by billions of dollars in the 2010s to obtain better bank loans and more favorable insurance conditions.

Wearing a dark blue suit, light shirt and pink tie, Donald Trump Jr. confirmed his role at the top of the Trump Organization, a host of companies that manage skyscrapers, luxury hotels and golf courses around the world.

“Who was leading the group from the moment Donald Trump entered the White House in January 2017?” asked the attorney general’s representative, Colleen Faherty, to which Trump Jr. responded: “In short, I , my brother (Eric) and Allen Weisselberg”, the former financial director sentenced to prison in 2022 for tax fraud.

“Leave my children alone”

But he also presented himself as ignorant of accounting calculations. Considered responsible by the Prosecutor’s Office for Donald Trump’s annual financial statements since 2016, the former president’s eldest son explained that he had placed his trust in his accounting company, Mazars.

“I did not participate in the preparation” of those documents, “the accountants worked on it, that’s what we paid them for,” said Trump Jr. without being able to convince James, who stated in his X account that “Trump Jr. has long been involved in his family’s fraudulent businesses.”

For the most part, the appearance took place in a cordial atmosphere, far removed from the attacks that the Trump family – father and son – usually launch against Justice. “Leave my children alone, Engoron. You are a disgrace to the judicial profession,” Trump posted overnight on his social network Truth Social, addressing Judge Arthur Engoron, who is prosecuting the case and who has already fined him $15,000. for attacking his secretary.

Donald Trump, 77, will be questioned on Monday, almost a year before the 2024 presidential elections in which he hopes to attend to once again lead the United States. The defense maintains that the valuations of the group’s assets, such as Trump Tower and the 40 Wall Street building, were subjective but honest, and that the banks lost nothing.

“Repeated fraud”

But according to Michiel McCarty, head of investment bank MM Dillon & Co, who was called to the stand Wednesday as an expert, lending banks, such as Deutsche Bank, could have decided to set higher interest rates if they had had a less encouraging image of Donald Trump’s financial situation.

The expert reviewed four loans to finance projects around a golf course in Florida, two luxury hotels and 40 Wall Street, and estimated interest losses at $168 million between 2014 and 2023. This calculation was challenged by the defense.

Trump did not appear in court this Wednesday. Since the beginning of the process, he has presented himself as a victim of a judicial setup, as in the other four cases in which he faces criminal charges, in particular for trying to annul the 2020 presidential elections.

Although he does not face a prison sentence in this civil trial, The case could mean losing control of part of his real estate properties, in addition to a fine of $250 million and a ban on managing companies in New York.

Already before the opening of the trial, on October 2, Judge Engoron ruled that the Prosecutor’s Office had presented “conclusive evidence that, between 2014 and 2021, the defendants overstated assets” by “$812 million (to) $2.2 billion”, depending on the year. As a consequence of the “repeated fraud”, he ordered the liquidation of the companies, a true legal bomb, but his decision was suspended on appeal.

The trial will focus on other violations of financial legislation and the amount of the fine.

This article was adapted from its French original.