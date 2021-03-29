United States The trial of the police accused of the death of George Floyd begins, a live broadcast is underway

The trial is becoming one of the most watched in recent U.S. history.

Killed white police Derek Chauvin black George Floydin? Millions of people around the world saw a video last May in which Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. Floyd died.

It gave rise to the largest anti-racism demonstrations in the United States in decades. It is estimated that more people took part in the protests than ever before in the country’s history.

The protesters said Chauvin’s guilt was undeniable, but only now will it be decided in court.

HS will show the first day of the trial live from Minneapolis starting at 5 p.m. The judge may, if he so wishes, order the sound of the video broadcast to be switched off.

Chauvinia charged with second- and third-degree murder and second-degree murder. In Finland, the charges would roughly correspond to murder and the death penalty. Chauvin denies the charges.

The defense is expected to plead that Floyd died of an overdose. Drugs were found in his blood. The coroner still named the cause of death as a homicide.

The trial is expected to take several weeks. The verdict requires a unanimous decision of the jury. Conviction of police officers is rare.