United States | The train company was ordered to pay for the cleaning operations of the train accident in full

Stateside the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has ordered the Norfolk Southern train company to pay the entire cleanup costs of the train accident, reports news agency AFP.

In an accident in Ohio at the beginning of February, toxic chemicals were released into the environment, including vinyl chloride, which causes cancer. Thousands of people were evacuated from the accident in the city of East Palestine.

A total of 38 train cars were derailed in the accident. Of these, 11 wagons contained toxic or harmful materials.

According to the EPA order, the company must, among other things, identify and clean up contaminated water and soil materials.

The authorities’ tests have found that neither the drinking water nor the air in the area has been contaminated. However, the local residents have reacted to the authorities’ statements with suspicion and have, among other things, complained of headaches. In addition, the residents fear that they will get cancer in the future because of the chemicals.

Residents have also reported mass deaths of fish in the area’s waterways.

President of the United States Joe Biden called the EPA order common sense on Twitter.

“This is their mess. They need to clean it up.”