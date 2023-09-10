United States | The top-security situation room of the White House was rebuilt at a cost of 50 million dollars

The situation room is known, among other things, as the place where President Barack Obama watched the operation to kill al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

of the United States the renovation of the president’s so-called situation room has been completed, the news agency Reuters reported on Friday, among others.

The Situation Room is located in the White House, which is the president’s official residence and office building in Washington. The room is dug underground in the West Wing of the White House.

Despite its name, the situation room is actually a complex of several rooms with an area of ​​about 500 square meters.

The thorough renovation cost about 50 million dollars, or about 47 million euros. The situation room was presented to a group of journalists at the end of the week.

Situation room is perhaps best remembered as the place where then-Pres Barack Obama in May 2011 followed a special forces operation in Pakistan.

An extremist Islamic terrorist was killed in the operation Osama bin Ladenwho was the architect of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

The situation room of the White House on May 1, 2011. President Barack Obama (second left) watched with his entourage the special forces operation against al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. The then Vice President Joe Biden (left) and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (second right) were also in the room.

Modernization of the situation room was forced by technological development, says the American magazine The New York Times.

The intelligence world’s arms race has accelerated, and the structures surrounding the situation room have been embedded with technology that is guaranteed to prevent snooping by outside parties.

Situation room the meeting area is named the JFK Room for the President John F. Kennedy by.

According to The New York Times, the situation room dug underground was started to be built during Kennedy’s term of office after the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

The Situation Room is known by the nickname “the whizzer” among White House employees. This is a twist on the acronym for the room, which is WHSR, or White House Situation Room.