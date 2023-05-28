Sunday, May 28, 2023
United States | The Texas House of Representatives impeached the state’s attorney general

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 28, 2023
in World Europe
0
Republican politician Ken Paxton is accused of, among other things, corruption and misuse of public funds.

Stateside The Texas House of Representatives has appointed the state attorney general, a Republican politician by Ken Paxton impeachment.

Of the 150 members of the Republican-dominated House of Representatives, 121 voted in favor of impeachment.

Paxton is accused of, among other things, corruption and misuse of public funds.

Paxton has heavily profiled the current US president Joe Biden as an opponent. He has challenged the decisions of the Biden administration through the courts almost 50 times.

Paxton will be temporarily removed from his position while the charges are pending. The date of the impeachment trial in the state Senate is not yet known.

