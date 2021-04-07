United States The Taco eating competition resulted in death: now the baseball team that organized the race is on the verge of being warned of the danger of binge eating

Fresno Grizzlies staged a fatal eating contest.

Tacojen the son of a man who died in a eating contest has filed a lawsuit against the owners of the sub-league baseball team, says The Washington Post.

The eating competition held in 2019 was organized by the baseball team.

A lawsuit filed in California state court on Monday accuses Fresno Sports and Events of “gross negligence”. According to the lawsuit, the company-owned Fresno Grizzlies baseball club organized the competition in a dangerous way and did not warn the participating man of the dangers he faced in the competition.

The 41-year-old man died in August 2019 at Fresno Hospital. He had been brought there from Grizzlies Stadium. Choking was found to be the cause of the man’s death.

The Washington According to the lawsuit seen by the post office, the man’s mouth was full of chewed and unbite tacos that prevented him from breathing. In addition, the lawsuit states that Grizzlies “should have known that such a dangerous eating contest with rough food like tacos is likely to lead to suffocation, especially when the participants were amateurs”.

In addition, the baseball club is blamed for the lack of medical staff and for not seeking to prevent participants from drinking alcohol before the race.

Chairman of the Grizzlies Derek Franks informed The Washington Post by email that the team did not comment on the lawsuit.

The Grizzlies had also planned to hold a professional eating contest, but it was canceled due to the death. In 2018, professional race winner Geoff Esper devoured 73 tacos in eight minutes.