United States | The Swiss bank Pictet admits that it helped US citizens in tax evasion

Swiss Banque Pictet has admitted that it helped US citizens hide more than 5.6 billion dollars (about 5.1 billion euros) worth of assets from the tax authorities.

Pictet, which specializes in private banking and asset management, and the US prosecutors announced on Monday that the bank had entered into an agreement with the US Department of Justice on the tax evasion case.

Under the agreement, Pictet will pay approximately $122.9 million to the US federal government. Of the amount, $38.9 million is a fine, and the rest is bank fees and unpaid taxes.

The contract is for three years. During that time, Pictet must cooperate with the legal authorities. If the bank complies with the agreement, the prosecuting authorities will not press charges against the bank.

of the United States according to the public prosecutor’s announcement, Pictet admitted that he hid assets in a total of 1,637 bank accounts between 2008 and 2014 and hid the income accumulated in the accounts from the tax authorities.

There were secret bank accounts in Switzerland and elsewhere outside the United States. Account holders avoided paying a total of 50.6 million dollars in taxes.

Pictet used coded accounts, trust funds located outside the United States, and foreign legal officers and beneficiaries to mislead the tax authorities.

Pictet says in its press release that it has cooperated extensively with the US authorities.

“Pictet is pleased to have resolved this matter and will continue to take steps to ensure that its customers meet their tax obligations,” the bank says.