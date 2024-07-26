United States | The suspected arsonist of the California wildfire was caught

United States|A violent wildfire in California has spread over tens of thousands of hectares.

42 years old a man has been arrested on suspicion of starting wildfires in Butte County, California.

Butte County District Attorney’s Office in the bulletin it is reported that according to eyewitness observations, a man was seen pushing a car that was on fire into a ravine. The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon.

The release states that the car slid down the embankment for a few meters, after which the car burned completely. After this, the man is said to have left the place calmly among the people fleeing the spreading fire.

County residents have been asked to evacuate the area. CNN’s according to the fire area between Wednesday and Thursday night grew to almost 40,000 hectares, covering an area about the size of Washington DC.

By Thursday, the fierce wildfire had burned an area equivalent to an estimated 50 football fields per minute. The intense heat and wind have contributed to the spread of the fire. More than 200 rescuers are there to put out the fires.

Fierce wildfires are also raging elsewhere on the west coast of the United States, such as in Oregon.

In addition, the Canadian province of Alberta is struggling with a massive wildfire. The fire has destroyed up to half of the mountain town of Jasper, and more rescuers have been called from abroad to put out the fires.