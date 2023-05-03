United States | The suspect of the massacre has been caught – found hiding under the laundry

The massacre took place in Cleveland, Texas late Friday local time.

Stateside In the state of Texas for shooting five people the suspect has been caught after a search.

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers says the suspect is now in the custody of authorities. He says the suspect was found hiding in the closet under the laundry.

The massacre took place in Cleveland, Texas late Friday local time. The man suspected of shooting five of his neighbors is a 39-year-old Mexican citizen.