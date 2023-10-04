United States | The suspect in Tupac Shakur’s murder went on trial

Tupac Shakur was shot from a moving car on September 7, 1996.

Plasterer Tupac Shakur’s accused of murder Duane Davis appeared before the court in Las Vegas on Wednesday, reports news agency AFP.

According to the Las Vegas Journal, cited by AFP, Davis, 60, was brought to court in handcuffs and wearing a blue jumpsuit

Davis was arrested last Friday and charged with murder.

Tupac Amaru Shakur that is, 2Pac was born in 1971. He was one of the most famous and controversial stars of his generation and genre, a “gangsta” who admired and abhorred violence.

Tupac Shakur was shot dead when he was only 25 years old.

His records have sold more than 75 million copies and he acted in several films in the 1990s.

Davis, a member of California’s The South Side Compton Crips gang, has long said he was in the car from which Shakur was shot. However, Davis has not admitted to having a gun.

Under Nevada law, anyone who aids or abets murder can be charged with it.

The prosecutor also took a long time to find out what Davis’s role was in the events. The thread began to unravel when Davis published an autobiography and told about the events in a TV show.