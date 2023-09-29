United States | The suspect in the murder of the rap singer Tupac Shakur, who died in 1996, has been arrested

Born in 1971, Shakur is one of the world’s most famous and respected rap musicians.

Las Vegas has been arrested by the police by Duane Davis as a suspect in what happened on September 13, 1996, a rapper Tupac Shakur’s about the murder, the AP news agency says based on its official sources.

The charges against the suspect will be read on Friday.

Born in 1971, Shakur is one of the world’s most famous and respected rap musicians.

His records have sold more than 75 million copies and he acted in several films in the 1990s.

Davis belongs to the Californian gang The South Side Compton Crips.

He has been known to those investigating the case for a long time, AP says. Davis has previously admitted that he was in the car from which shots were fired at Shakur.

Shakur was shot multiple times and died a week after being shot at the age of 25.