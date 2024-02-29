United States | The suspect in the massive Discord leak plans to plead guilty

The so-called Discord leak is the most serious data leak in the US since 2013.

Stateside suspected of leaking secret documents Jack Teixeira plans to plead guilty according to the prosecutors, reports numerous US media, such as The Washington Post.

Teixeira has previously pleaded not guilty to each charge. Six charges have been brought against him for keeping and passing on information related to national defense.

According to the US media, the charges or the plea agreement between Teixeira and the prosecutor have not been made public, so it is not yet known which charges Teixeira intends to plead guilty to. The court is supposed to hear the matter on Monday.

Around Easter 2023, secret documents of the US armed forces and intelligence services were released to the public. The documents contained a large amount of highly sensitive information. They said, among other things, that the United States had spied on its allies Israel and South Korea. The documents also suggested that the United States is concerned about Ukraine's military capacity to defend itself against a Russian attack.

Teixeira allegedly shared the documents in a private message group on the Discord messaging service, and the documents also spread to other sites and social media.

The FBI arrested Teixeira in April 2023. Today, 22-year-old Teixeira is a corporal in the intelligence division of the Air National Guard in Massachusetts.