United States | The Supreme Court upholds border regulation from the Trump era, which the current administration has tried to get rid of

“States argue that they face an immigration crisis at the border, and policymakers have failed to agree on adequate measures to address it,” the court said in its decision.

of the United States the supreme court has decided to uphold the president Donald Trump’s the regulation introduced during the period, with which migrants have been prevented from entering the country at the southern border of the United States citing corona safety.

President Joe Biden the administration has tried to abandon the regulation that has enabled the rapid deportation of migrants. Since 2020, hundreds of thousands of migrants have been prevented from entering the country under the guise of regulation.

On Tuesday, however, the Supreme Court approved a petition filed by 19 states on the issue by a vote of 5-4, and the regulation remains in place at least for the time being. States had complained that they would not be able to cope with the surge in immigration if deregulation were to be lifted and the border with Mexico opened.

In its decision, the Supreme Court says that the states estimate that the only way to mitigate the crisis is for the court to direct the federal government to continue the border regulation introduced during the pandemic for as long as possible.

The Supreme Court decided to keep the regulation in force until the court gives its own decision on it. The Supreme Court is scheduled to begin its hearing on the regulation in February.

Following Trump’s appointments during his presidency, the court is even more conservative than before.

of the Biden administration thinks the regulation is wrong. The final decision on the fate of the regulation will be announced in May or June.

In the aftermath of the recently issued decision by the Supreme Court, the administration announced comprehensive reforms to the country’s immigration system.

The White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre according to which the US Congress should pass comprehensive immigration reforms in order to fix the country’s broken immigration system.

However, Jean-Pierre said the administration will comply with the court’s decision and prepare for the upcoming hearing.

At the same time, he said that the administration is promoting preparations so that the border could be administered safely, orderly and humanely, when the regulation is finally lifted.

Jean-Pierre emphasized that the regulation in question is a public health measure, not an immigration control measure, and it should not be continued indefinitely

The administration had prepared for the end of the regulation by increasing staff and fences at the country’s southern border, but it has been unclear how exactly the number of migrants seeking to enter the country would have been stemmed.

From November considering that in the previous 12 months, about 2.5 million people have been blocked from entering the country at the southern border of the United States.

Two years ago, the majority of immigrants who sought the country came from Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador. Today, more than half come from further afield: Nicaragua, Venezuela, Cuba, Eastern Europe and Asia.

The growing number of migrants at the border has increasingly been a political headache for Biden and the Democratic Party, which Republicans have tried to paint as overly soft on illegal immigration.

Critics of the regulation have described it as inhumane. Attorney for the Texas Civil Rights Project Karla Marisol Vargas describes the regulation as a failed corona measure as well as a humanitarian and border measure. Instead, he describes the regulation as having caused widespread irreparable damage.