United States | The Supreme Court ruled in Trump's favor, which could prolong the trial

Special prosecutor Jack Smith would have liked a quick solution to the immunity case.

of the United States the supreme court does not take the question of the former president into accelerated processing Donald Trump's immunity from prosecution in the election fraud case. It tells about it, among other things The New York Times.

The decision is a victory for Trump, as it furthers the efforts of his lawyers to prolong the criminal proceedings against him as much as possible.

Special Prosecutor Jack Smith earlier in December asked the Supreme Court to decide whether Trump has immunity from prosecution for crimes he allegedly committed as president. The question concerns the election fraud case, in which Trump is accused of trying to overthrow the current president Joe Biden victory in the 2020 presidential election.

According to Trump's defense, when he interfered in the election, Trump was doing his job as president and therefore enjoys immunity from prosecution. In addition, the defense relies on the fact that the Senate acquitted Trump of criminal charges in February 2021.

Federal judge Tanya Chutkan ruled in early December that Trump does not have full immunity from prosecution. Trump's defense plans to appeal this decision to the Court of Appeals, which is expected to delay the trial scheduled to begin in early March.

By going to the Supreme Court, Smith's goal was to bypass the appeals court stage so that the trial would not be delayed. However, the Supreme Court did not agree to this. The Supreme Court has rarely taken up cases before they have been heard at the appellate level.

Whatever the appeals court decides, the case is expected to eventually reach the Supreme Court in the coming months. The Supreme Court has a conservative majority.

To Trump faces multiple separate criminal charges at both the federal and state levels. It has been estimated that Trump's lawyers will try to drag out the legal processes beyond the November 2024 presidential election, when Trump could possibly order the processes to be stopped after becoming president. Lawsuits can also color election campaigning in an unprecedented way.

Trump is the overwhelming early favorite to be the Republican presidential candidate in next year's elections.