United States | The Supreme Court of the Libra state of Michigan refused to block Trump's primary candidacy

Stateside The Michigan Supreme Court has decided not to block the country's former president Donald Trump's nomination in the Republican primary in the state. Michigan is one of the crucial swing states in the US presidential election.

The Michigan court reached a different position than the Colorado Supreme Court, which ruled earlier this month that Trump cannot run in the state's primary.

The decision was based on the 14th amendment to the constitution, according to which people sworn to protect the constitution cannot serve in public office in the future if they commit rebellion. Trump's actions in the epiphany riot in early 2021 were considered to prevent his presidential candidacy.

of Michigan the Supreme Court's decision did not directly address a different decision by the Colorado Supreme Court or the question of whether Trump was guilty of sedition on January 6, 2021.

At that time, supporters of Trump, who had lost the election, attacked the Capitol congressional building in Washington, with the intention of preventing Joe Biden confirmation of election victory. Judge by Elizabeth Welch states that Michigan's election laws differ from Colorado's.

“Plaintiffs have failed to demonstrate a comparable point in Michigan's election law that would require a candidate for the presidency of the United States to demonstrate that he or she is legally eligible for office,” the judge wrote in the decision.

Therefore, the questions related to the lawsuit were not considered by the court. Trump rejoiced at the decision soon after on his own social media platform, Truth Social.

“This pathetic attempt to tamper with elections has failed all over the country, including in historically Democratic-leaning states,” Trump wrote.

The suit the non-governmental organization that filed the complaint, Free Speech For People, described the decision as disappointing.

“Trump led a rebellion against the Constitution when he tried to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. He will never again be fit to run for office or serve in public office,” said the lawyer Mark Brewer.

The decision of the Colorado Supreme Court is expected to end up in the federal Supreme Court in the near future.