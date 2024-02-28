Thursday, February 29, 2024
United States | The Supreme Court is weighing Trump's immunity from prosecution

February 28, 2024
in World Europe
United States | The Supreme Court is weighing Trump's immunity from prosecution

Hearings will begin at the end of April.

of the United States the supreme court has decided to deal with the former president of the country Donald Trump potential immunity from criminal prosecution.

Trump has claimed that he has immunity from prosecution for crimes he is alleged to have committed during his presidency.

The conservative-majority court is scheduled to begin hearings on the matter in the week beginning April 22.

Trump asked the country's highest court earlier this month to temporarily block a lower court's decision on his immunity from prosecution.

An appeals court had ruled that Trump has no immunity from prosecution in a case involving attempts to reverse the 2020 election loss.

