United States | The Supreme Court is considering whether a dog toy infringes on the Jack Daniel’s whiskey trademark

A lower court found Bad Spaniels dog toys to be within the scope of free speech. Jack Daniel’s disagrees and took the case to the Supreme Court.

of the United States the Supreme Court has taken up a case to decide whether a dog toy infringes on the Jack Daniel’s whiskey trademark.

The Supreme Court started hearing the case on Wednesday, and a decision is expected by the end of June.

Jack Daniel’s, known as the whiskey brand, appealed to the Supreme Court in the case, after a lower court had ruled that the Bad Spaniels parody toys were the result of a “creative work” as protected by the First Amendment of the United States Constitution, which protects freedom of speech.

The Supreme Court is now debating whether the US Free Speech Act protects the look of the Bad Spaniels dog toy or whether it infringes on the Jack Daniel’s trademark.

In this case, the Supreme Court should define the line between creative expression and trademark infringement. At least at the beginning of the proceedings, the judges did not agree on the decision.

“I am worried about the effects of the position you have taken [perustuslain] to the First Amendment,” said the conservative judge Samuel Alito To the lawyer for Jack Daniel’s.

“Could any reasonable person think that Jack Daniel’s would have approved the use of the brand in this way?”

Lower the court had decided the case in favor of Vip Products, which sells Bad Spaniels dog toys, after applying the so-called Rogers test. It refers to an actor by Ginger Rogers In the 1980s, the director brought a legal case Federico Fellini from the movie. The court case is considered a significant precedent in trademark and name protection matters.

The Rogers test looks at whether a product using another’s trademark has artistic value in itself so that it does not directly mislead consumers about its origin.

Instead, a liberal judge Elena Kagan expressed his doubts that the dog toy in question had anything to do with freedom of speech. According to Kagan, the case should not be resolved by the Rogers test, where the essential thing is that the product using another’s trademark must also have artistic significance in itself.

“This is a standard commercial product,” Kagan told Vip Products’ attorney.

“This is not a political t-shirt, a film, or an artistic photograph.”