United States | The Supreme Court is considering Biden’s plan for student loan forgiveness

of the United States the supreme court will hear the president on tuesday Joe Biden a plan that would seek to eliminate nearly $400 billion in student loan repayments.

The Supreme Court is expected to make a final decision by the end of June on whether millions of Americans will have their loans forgiven.

Under the relief plan, anyone making less than $125,000 a year could have their student loans cut by $10,000. $20,000 of loans for students with state need-based aid would be forgiven.