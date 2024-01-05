United States | The Supreme Court hears the appeal to declare Trump ineligible for election

According to the Supreme Court, oral statements related to the case will begin to be heard at the beginning of February.

of the United States the supreme court said on friday that it will consider the appeal of the country's former president Donald Trump's of being declared ineligible for election in the state of Colorado. The matter was reported by, among others, Reuters.

According to Reuters, the decision was made faster than usual. According to the Supreme Court, oral statements related to the case will begin to be heard at the beginning of February.

The Supreme Court of Colorado ruled in December, based on the 14th amendment of the country's constitution, that Trump cannot participate in the Republican Party primaries in the state. The background is Trump's involvement in the takeover of the US Congress building in January 2021.

On Wednesday, Trump appealed to the Supreme Court. Colorado Republicans did the same before the turn of the year.

State of Maine has also prevented Trump from participating in the primaries. Trump has also complained about Maine's decision.

Trump's candidacy has been challenged on the basis of the same constitutional amendment in other states as well.

The US Supreme Court currently has a conservative majority. Trump has appointed three of the court's nine justices.

The Republican Party will nominate Trump as its candidate probably in July. The country has never before elected a president accused of a crime.

The US presidential election will be held in November this year.