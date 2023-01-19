United States | The Supreme Court gave up: Couldn’t find out who leaked the historic abortion decision to the public

Nearly a hundred possible suspects were interviewed in vain.

of the United States the Supreme Court pulled the plug on its eight-month internal investigation. It failed to find out who leaked last year’s historic abortion decision early to the public.

The Supreme Court announced on Thursday that he heard 97 possible suspects about the matter, but each of them denied being behind the leak, and the culprit did not emerge. Newspapers, among others, reported on the matter The Washington Post and The New York Times.

The highest according to the court, the vast majority of those questioned were soon cleared of suspicion. The investigation and follow-up hearings focused on a smaller group, including Supreme Court officials, who appeared to have connections to Politico, which reported on the leak. However, no sufficient evidence was obtained against anyone.

The document obtained by Politico had been sent by email between employees of the Supreme Court with permission, but there were no signs of its being sent outside.

Some admitted to breaching confidentiality by talking about the court settlement proposal to their partner at home, but that does not explain the document leak.

The investigation ruled out the possibility of a data breach into the Supreme Court’s systems, but investigators discovered a loophole in the court’s printers. They may have printed copies of documents without leaving a trace of it in the system.

Politico news from the Supreme Court’s ruling on the abortion issue already at the beginning of May, although the court only announced its decision seven weeks later, at the end of June. Politico published the document it obtained as is.

A leak from within the Supreme Court was already unheard of in itself, and its shocking effect was increased by the controversy of the decision.

The Supreme Court overturned a broad abortion right in the United States that had been protected by federal constitutional interpretations for nearly 50 years.