United States | The Supreme Court decided: Trump does not have full immunity from prosecution

United States|The Supreme Court made a decision that delineates the immunity from prosecution between the official and unofficial duties of the president.

of the United States the Supreme Court has ruled that With Donald Trump there is no full protection from prosecution. The matter is reported, among other things, by a US newspaper The New York Times and a news channel CNN.

The decision stated that the president receives immunity from prosecution for the official duties he performed during his presidency. However, according to the decision, not all of the president’s actions are related to his position as president.

The Supreme Court decided that there is no immunity from prosecution in relation to tasks outside official duties. Next, it remains for the lower courts to determine which of Trump’s actions while he is president are defined as official duties and which are as actions of a private individual.

The decision is related to the epiphany 2021 congressional takeover and Trump’s attempts to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election. The Supreme Court’s decision is likely to further delay the trial.

