United States | The Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s attempt to get rid of Trump’s border regulation

The Supreme Court believed that the number of undocumented migrants would increase dramatically if the regulation were abandoned.

of the United States the supreme court froze on monday local time the current administration’s intentions to remove the president Donald Trump’s about the regulation introduced during the period, with which the country’s southwestern border has been kept closed citing corona safety.

The application of the rule was supposed to end on Wednesday. The Supreme Court stopped this, fearing that the relaxation would bring in large numbers of undocumented migrants. Under the guise of the rule, millions of migrants have been prevented from entering the country.

The presiding judge of the Supreme Court John Roberts froze the administration’s plans after 20 different states signed a petition on the issue.