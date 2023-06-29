Thursday, June 29, 2023
United States | The Supreme Court banned positive discrimination in university selection

June 29, 2023
United States | The Supreme Court banned positive discrimination in university selection

Positive discrimination that offsets the effects of racial discrimination is not allowed in university student selection, the US Supreme Court ruled on Thursday.

of the United States The Supreme Court decided on Thursday that so-called positive discrimination (engl. affirmative action) is not allowed in university student selections.

This is reported by the news agency Reuters.

Two cases were discussed in the Supreme Court, in both of which the Students for Fair Admissions organization (SFFA) is a party. Its leader, characterized as a conservative strategist Edward Blum has been fighting positive discrimination for years.

According to the SFFA, Harvard’s admissions policy discriminates against Asian-Americans, and the University of North Carolina’s policy discriminates against white and Asian-American applicants.

Graduates celebrate at Loyola Marymount University’s 2021 prom in California. Picture: Mario Anzuoni / Reuters

Cases involving the aforementioned universities and SFFA have previously been heard in lower courts, where the universities have prevailed.

Now the Supreme Court sided with SFFA, ending the tradition of positive discrimination practiced since the 1960s.

Positive the goal of discrimination in student selection is to increase the number of ethnic and other minorities in universities. The idea is therefore to improve equality of opportunity and correct the effects of racial discrimination.

It is one of the most anticipated decisions of the session, the effects of which are far-reaching.

