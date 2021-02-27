United States The stolen bulldogs of Lady Gaga were returned to the singer’s representatives unharmed

The dogs were stolen Wednesday night in Hollywood when Poplaulaja’s dog walker was shot. Lady Gaga is in the filming of the film herself in Rome.

Pop singer Lady Gagan two stolen French bulldogs have been returned to the singer’s representatives in Hollywood, Reuters reported. The dogs were stolen on Wednesday night, when a dog walker hired by the singer was shot.

Lady Gaga is in the filming of the film herself in Rome. He reported the robbery on his social media accounts and promised a discovery reward for the dogs.

The dogs were first returned to Los Angeles police on Friday. The identity of the woman who took the Bulldogs to the police station has not been told in public. On Saturday is also not known whether the woman promised by their dogs Lady Gaga’s nearly half-million dollar reward.

Two men suspected of stealing dogs have not been apprehended, according to police. The dog walker was taken to the hospital on the night of the incident and is expected to fully recover.