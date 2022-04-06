United States The state of Oklahoma passed an almost total abortion ban by an overwhelming majority

If passed by the state governor, the law is due to take effect in late August.

The United States A near-total abortion ban was passed in Oklahoma on Tuesday. State lawmakers voted overwhelmingly in favor of the Republican bill. The issue was reported by the US media, among others The New York Times and Washington Post.

The bill was passed by a vote of 70-14. At the same time, Oklahoma became the latest Republican-led state with tightening abortion laws.

A bill passed in Oklahoma would make abortion illegal and could result in up to 10 years in prison and $ 100,000 in fines.

Abortion would not be considered a crime in cases where the life of the pregnant woman is in danger. However, according to the bill, no exceptions would be made in cases of incest or rape.

Provided if the state governor passes the law, it is due to take effect in late August. According to the Washington Post, the governor Kevin Stitt has previously announced its readiness to sign an anti-abortion law.

Many women who want an abortion have traveled to Oklahoma

Oklahoma has become a popular destination for many women seeking abortion after the state of Texas enacted the lawwhich banned abortion in early pregnancy.

Read more: Texas has the strictest abortion law in the United States, leaving women with three options for abortion – They can safely abort themselves, says the researcher

Many Republican-led states have tightened their abortion laws this year as the U.S. Supreme Court is believed to curtail the right to abortion guaranteed by the federal constitution.

Late last year, the Supreme Court began a major lawsuit over abortion law. The state of Mississippi wants to ban abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy, which is contrary to current federal legislation. The opposite party is Jackson Women’s Health, the only clinic in the state that offers abortions.

Read more: “This is about women’s right to liberty” – U.S. Supreme Court opens historic abortion lawsuit

A Supreme Court ruling is expected in June, but U.S. media has considered it likely that the court will uphold Mississippi law. This, in turn, is believed to open the door to significant restrictions or even bans on the right to abortion in parts of the country. In addition, approval would transfer decision-making power to the states even more strongly.