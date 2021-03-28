United States The state of New York legalizes the recreational use of cannabis

It is estimated that legalizing the recreational use of cannabis will bring the state approximately $ 300 million in tax revenue annually and create thousands of jobs.

New York state governor Andrew Cuomo and Democratic lawmakers agreed on Sunday to legalize cannabis entertainment use in the state. According to Cuomo, entertainment use would be allowed for those over 21 years of age.

The law has yet to be passed by the state’s Democratic-majority parliament, after which it will enter into force immediately. However, due to bureaucracy, it can take up to two years to start selling cannabis legally.

Cuomon according to staff, legalizing the recreational use of cannabis will bring the state about $ 350 million (€ 300 million) in tax revenue annually and create thousands of jobs.

In connection with the amendment to the law, criminal convictions related to cannabis will also be overturned.